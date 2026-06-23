Hilary Clinton Says Electoral College is ‘An Abomination’

Hillary Clinton is letting the clip fly about her true feelings about the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the electoral college process. Clinton appears in the upcoming Netflix docuseries The American Experiment, citing the “obvious reasons” she opposes the process.

“Well, I personally think the Electoral College is an abomination,” Clinton said. In case you don’t remember, Clinton cleaned up Trump in the popular vote but lost Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, handing the current president the victory.

According to Variety, The American Experiment is a five-part series that examines the history and structure of America in honor of the 20th anniversary of the country. In addition to Clinton, the series will feature Vice President Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and more.