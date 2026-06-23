Skydance Sports has acquired Are They Gone Yet?, the highly anticipated third chapter in the successful Are We There Yet? franchise, with Ice Cube set to return as Nick Persons and Nia Long reprising her role as Suzanne Kingston.

Currently in early development, the film follows Nick as he faces what is being described as his biggest challenge yet: becoming a grandparent. The project reunites one of Hollywood’s most recognizable family comedy franchises with Skydance Sports, a division of Paramount Skydance.

“We built something special with this franchise,” said Ice Cube. “Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick’s got grandkids. Time flies. Partnering with Skydance to bring this story to a new generation is exactly the kind of move CubeVision was built for.”

The original Are We There Yet? debuted in 2005, opening at No. 1 at the domestic box office and earning $97.9 million worldwide. Its 2007 sequel, Are We Done Yet?, added $58.3 million, bringing the franchise’s theatrical total to more than $156 million globally.

The franchise also expanded to television with the Are We There Yet? sitcom, which aired on TBS from 2010 to 2013 and ran for 100 episodes across four seasons.

Are They Gone Yet? is being produced by Broken Road and CubeVision, with Ice Cube, Todd Garner, and Jeff Kwatinetz serving as producers. The screenplay is being written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana. Additional casting, production details, and release information will be announced later.