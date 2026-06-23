R&B singer-songwriter Isaiah Falls has announced LVRS PARADISE: SIDE B, the highly anticipated continuation of his acclaimed debut album LVRS PARADISE: SIDE A. The new project is set for release on July 31 via Roc Nation Distribution.

Expanding the immersive world introduced on SIDE A, the upcoming album explores themes of love, desire, emotional accountability, and personal growth. The project reflects a year of evolution for Falls, balancing vulnerability and confidence while broadening his sonic palette with more up-tempo records and experimentation rooted in his signature atmospheric R&B sound.

Alongside the announcement, Falls unveiled the official album trailer, offering fans a first look into the next chapter of the LVRS PARADISE universe.

“SIDE B is the evolution of who I was when I created SIDE A,” said Falls. “Whether you’re good or bad at love, whether you’re looking for it or trying to move on from it, there’s something on this album for you.”

The announcement arrives amid growing momentum for the rising star. His latest single, “TABOO,” recently reached the Top 25 at Rhythmic Radio, while his appearance on YG’s The Gentleman’s Club on “Simon Says” alongside Odeal and Sasha Keable has expanded his reach across R&B and hip-hop audiences.

With more than 300 million global streams and recognition as Billboard’s Rookie of the Month in September 2024, Falls continues to establish himself as one of contemporary R&B’s leading new voices. He is expected to support LVRS PARADISE: SIDE B with domestic and international touring plans later this year.