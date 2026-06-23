Roc Nation has unveiled the first wave of activations and partnerships celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark debut album that introduced the world to JAY-Z and helped shape modern hip-hop.

The year-long JAY-Z 30 campaign will feature immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, music, special events, and cultural partnerships across New York City and beyond.

Among the highlights are immersive JAY-Z 30 pop-up experiences opening June 25 in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. The activations will offer fans exclusive limited-edition JAY-Z 30 merchandise and interactive experiences commemorating the iconic album.

iHeartRadio is also joining the celebration with a nationwide retrospective beginning June 22. The programming kicks off with a broadcast of JAY-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech and culminates on June 25 with a full airing of Reasonable Doubt.

In Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Public Library has partnered with Roc Nation to release a limited-edition JAY-Z 30 library card. Available beginning June 25 while supplies last, the commemorative card honors the album’s enduring legacy. Visitors to Marcy Library will also be able to explore a curated JAY-Z reading list displayed alongside books donated by Roc Nation.

The JAY-Z 30 initiative celebrates three decades since the release of Reasonable Doubt and recognizes JAY-Z’s catalog as a living cultural archive through a series of events and experiences scheduled throughout 2026 and beyond.