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Roc Nation Launches Citywide Celebration for JAY-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

June 23, 2026
Shawn Grant

Roc Nation has unveiled the first wave of activations and partnerships celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark debut album that introduced the world to JAY-Z and helped shape modern hip-hop.

The year-long JAY-Z 30 campaign will feature immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, music, special events, and cultural partnerships across New York City and beyond.

Among the highlights are immersive JAY-Z 30 pop-up experiences opening June 25 in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. The activations will offer fans exclusive limited-edition JAY-Z 30 merchandise and interactive experiences commemorating the iconic album.

iHeartRadio is also joining the celebration with a nationwide retrospective beginning June 22. The programming kicks off with a broadcast of JAY-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech and culminates on June 25 with a full airing of Reasonable Doubt.

In Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Public Library has partnered with Roc Nation to release a limited-edition JAY-Z 30 library card. Available beginning June 25 while supplies last, the commemorative card honors the album’s enduring legacy. Visitors to Marcy Library will also be able to explore a curated JAY-Z reading list displayed alongside books donated by Roc Nation.

The JAY-Z 30 initiative celebrates three decades since the release of Reasonable Doubt and recognizes JAY-Z’s catalog as a living cultural archive through a series of events and experiences scheduled throughout 2026 and beyond.

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