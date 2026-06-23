A first-of-its-kind partnership between Kim Kardashian, REFORM Alliance, and The Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM) helped 50 incarcerated fathers reconnect with their families this Father’s Day through travel grants that made in-person visits possible.

The initiative follows a similar Mother’s Day effort that reunited 50 families and aims to address one of the biggest barriers facing justice-impacted families: the cost of traveling long distances to visit incarcerated loved ones.

LOHM identified 50 families with fathers serving sentences in federal prisons across the country and provided financial assistance to cover travel expenses. For many participants, the reunions marked their first in-person visits in years. Some fathers had missed birthdays, graduations, holidays, and other milestones while separated from their children.

Kim Kardashian, a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform, said the effort was deeply personal and emphasized the importance of helping children spend meaningful time with their fathers.

“My dad was one of the most important people in my life, and losing him taught me never to take time with the people you love for granted. Separation, no matter how it happens, is deep and lasting pain. Through my work alongside REFORM Alliance and the Ladies of Hope Ministries, I’ve met so many families who are separated by incarceration, and I’ve seen how meaningful even a single visit can be for a parent and child. That’s why this effort to connect incarcerated parents with their families is so personal to me. We connected fifty families for Mother’s Day, which was beautiful, yet bittersweet. Now, we are doing the same for Father’s Day. Every child deserves the chance to hug their dad, spend time together, and make memories that will stay with them long after Father’s Day is over. We hope this effort brings joy to families who need it.” – Kim Kardashian

“Having seen first hand how hard it is for a child to be separated from their father by incarceration, I know how much it means to these kids to be reunited with their fathers today,” said Jessica Jackson, CEO of REFORM Alliance. “We saw firsthand the joy, healing, and connection these visits brought to families on Mother’s Day, and we are honored to help make that same opportunity possible for fathers and their children this Father’s Day.

:Strong family bonds are essential to rehabilitation, stronger communities, and better outcomes for children. We are deeply grateful to Kim and Topeka for their partnership in helping reunite fifty families and create meaningful moments and lasting memories that will stay with them long after Father’s Day has passed.”

Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, shared, “For many incarcerated fathers, the opportunity to see their children in person feels out of reach. Some have spent years watching their children grow up through letters, phone calls, and photographs because the distance between prison and home makes visits impossible. “This Father’s Day, we are helping remove that barrier. A single visit can restore hope, strengthen family bonds, and remind both parent and child that they are not forgotten. We are honored to partner with Kim Kardashian and REFORM Alliance to make these reunions possible.”

The initiative also highlights ongoing criminal justice reform efforts, including advocacy for the First Step Act and support for the proposed Safer Supervision Act. This Father’s Day, 50 families were able to reconnect and create memories that otherwise may not have been possible.