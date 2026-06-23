Mayor Mamdani Puts Education Front and Center With Plan to Hire 1,000 New NYC Teachers

New York City schools are in line for a major investment under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, which sets aside $122 million to bring 1,000 new teachers into classrooms across the five boroughs.

🚨 NEW: Zohran Mamdani to invest $122M in NYC public schools, hiring 1,000 additional teachers. pic.twitter.com/CqeU45Y32s — MAYOR 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Mayor_RK) June 22, 2026

The education-focused initiative is part of Mamdani’s broader $124.7 billion spending plan unveiled on May 12. Alongside the hiring push, the proposal commits $1.5 billion toward school construction projects, marking one of the administration’s biggest investments in public education to date.

The move fulfills a state class-size mandate that Mamdani supported during his time in the State Assembly. Supporters have welcomed the proposal, arguing that public funds should be directed toward improving opportunities for students and strengthening local communities. Many see the hiring effort as a step toward creating more individualized learning environments and reducing overcrowded classrooms.

The announcement arrives as New York City’s public school system continues to navigate shifting enrollment trends. Student attendance has steadily declined from more than one million students in 2020 to roughly 884,000 this year, with projections indicating additional decreases in the years ahead. Those figures have fueled criticism from opponents who question the need for a large-scale hiring initiative at a time when fewer students are enrolled. Critics have also pointed to the city’s already substantial education spending, which averages about $44,000 per student.

Mamdani’s budget addresses a projected $12 billion shortfall through a combination of spending reductions, new revenue measures, state support, and tax proposals that include a levy on luxury home sales. The administration maintains that the plan balances fiscal responsibility with long-term investments in essential public services.

For now, the proposal remains under review and must receive approval from the City Council before becoming law. As budget negotiations continue, the debate surrounding the future of New York City’s schools is expected to remain a central issue at City Hall.

With billions earmarked for education infrastructure and a thousand new teaching positions on the table, Mamdani is making it clear that public schools sit near the heart of his vision for the city’s future.