Being involved in an accident can be overwhelming and life-changing. In the aftermath, individuals are often faced with physical recovery, emotional stress, and uncertainty about the future, particularly when the accident was caused by another party’s negligence.

An accident can impact many aspects of your life, including your physical well-being, emotional health, finances, and career. Recovery may require time away from work or adjustments to your professional responsibilities, potentially affecting your long-term financial stability and quality of life.

“If you find yourself in this situation, pursuing compensation for your injuries and losses may help you move forward. Filing a personal injury claim can help hold the responsible party accountable while providing financial support for your recovery,” says personal injury attorney Harry Nalbandyan of LNN Law Accident & Employment Lawyers.

This article explores some of the most common types of personal injury cases, the legal issues involved in these matters, and the types of compensation that may be available to individuals who have suffered injuries and related losses.

Typical Personal Injury Cases

The most common personal injury cases in the United States are motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, workplace mishaps, and dog bites. Others include medical malpractice and product defects.

You may be entitled to compensation if you or a loved one sustains an injury in any of these situations. For instance, if a motorist hits you while driving in traffic, you can hold them liable for your injuries and losses. Alternatively, if you slip and fall on a wet floor in a store without warning signs, you can file a claim against the store owner or manager.

A dog bite can lead to severe physical injuries, infections, irritation, and disease. Therefore, if a dog bites you unprovoked, you can hold its owner responsible for the resulting harm. When you sustain an injury at work due to any avoidable condition, your employer may be held responsible for the financial consequences of the injury.

Additionally, studies have shown that medical malpractice causes thousands of deaths in the United States annually. If your loved one passes away due to a physician’s malpractice, you may be able to hold them liable for damages by filing a wrongful death claim against the doctor and their facility.

It is essential to understand these types of personal injury cases to determine the appropriate course of action. Working with an attorney can help ensure your claim is properly presented and handled without unnecessary delays.

Types of Compensation a Victim Can Pursue

When you file a personal injury claim, the goal is typically to recover compensation for your injuries and losses. However, compensation in a personal injury case can take different forms depending on the circumstances.

Special Damages

Special damages, also known as economic damages, refer to tangible losses. They include medical expenses, lost wages, ongoing medical care, cost of rehabilitation, home adjustment, and out-of-pocket expenses.

Compensatory Damages

Also known as non-economic damages, they refer to intangible losses including emotional distress, pain, loss of enjoyment of life, and suffering. However, these damages are hard to quantify.

Victims who fail to engage an attorney often overlook this crucial aspect of their claim. It can result in them unintentionally shortchanging themselves. You may be able to recover a significant amount under this category when you work with a knowledgeable attorney.

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages are awarded sparingly as they are only applicable when the defendant harms the victim intentionally. These damages are awarded with the intention to deter others from taking a similar path. For instance, the court can award punitive damages against an individual who assaults another person.

Someone who intentionally gives an individual harmful medicine can also face punitive damages. They understand the risks inherent in their actions but still proceed anyway. In such cases, the court may impose punitive damages to punish the conduct and discourage similar harmful behavior in the future.

Concluding Remarks

If you want to file a personal injury claim against a negligent party, you must be mindful of the statute of limitations. You have a limited timeframe to act, or you may lose the opportunity to hold the responsible party accountable.

It is advisable to engage a personal injury attorney who understands the legal process and can guide you through it. You can rely on your legal representative to protect your rights, reduce legal stress, and help you pursue fair compensation.