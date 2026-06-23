Ye’s planned Independence Day performance in Texas is facing growing opposition after San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones publicly called for the event to be scrapped.

The mayor recently voiced her concerns over the rapper’s scheduled July 4 appearance at the Alamodome, citing his long history of antisemitic remarks and controversial public statements.

“I support canceling the Ye concert,” Jones wrote on social media. “Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th.”

She also argued that confronting antisemitism is a responsibility that extends beyond politics or entertainment, particularly as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The controversy surrounding the proposed concert comes amid continued international scrutiny of Ye, whose public image has been overshadowed in recent years by repeated inflammatory remarks targeting Jewish people. The artist has faced backlash for antisemitic social media posts, praise of Adolf Hitler, and the release of the song “Heil Hitler,” among other incidents that have drawn condemnation from civil rights groups and political leaders alike.

The pushback has also affected his ability to perform overseas.

Earlier this year, British authorities reportedly revoked Ye’s travel authorization ahead of a planned appearance at London’s Wireless Festival, while a separate performance in Marseille, France, was postponed after local officials expressed opposition to the event. At the time, Ye stated that he was committed to making amends and understanding the impact of his actions.

Despite the criticism, the Chicago-born artist continues to maintain a loyal fan base. Earlier this month, he performed before approximately 40,000 fans in the Netherlands, where supporters packed the venue despite protests outside from demonstrators objecting to his past comments.

As of now, neither Ye nor representatives for the concert have indicated any plans to cancel the San Antonio show. Whether the mayor’s public opposition gains enough traction to alter those plans remains to be seen.

What is clear is that nearly three years after the controversy that reshaped his career, Ye continues to generate headlines far beyond the music itself.