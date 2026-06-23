San Antonio Mayor Pushes Back Against Ye’s Planned Fourth of July Return to the City

Ye’s long-awaited return to San Antonio is already stirring conversation weeks before he takes the stage.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is scheduled to perform at the Alamodome on July 4, marking his first concert in the Texas city in more than a decade. But as anticipation builds among fans, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has publicly voiced her opposition to the event taking place at the city-owned venue.

The discussion intensified over the weekend when Jones shared her position on social media, making it clear she would prefer the concert not move forward.

“I support cancelling the @ye concert,” Jones wrote. “Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday.”

Her statement quickly became a flashpoint online, drawing reactions from supporters and critics alike. Some residents and fans welcomed the opportunity to see Ye perform in San Antonio for the first time in 13 years, while others echoed concerns about the artist’s past public comments and questioned whether a city-owned facility should host the event.

Few artists have had a larger impact on modern hip-hop than Ye. Since the release of The College Dropout in 2004, he has remained one of music’s most influential and talked-about figures, helping shape the sound of rap through innovative production and a string of commercially successful albums. His influence has stretched far beyond music, making him a cultural force whose every move generates discussion.

That visibility has also brought significant scrutiny. In recent years, Ye has faced widespread backlash over antisemitic remarks and other controversial public statements, leading to criticism from political leaders, advocacy groups, and members of the entertainment industry.

As Independence Day approaches, attention is now shifting to whether the planned performance proceeds as scheduled. For the moment, the show remains on the calendar, but the mayor’s comments have added another layer of attention to an event that was already expected to draw national interest.

One thing is certain: Ye’s return to San Antonio is making headlines well before the music starts.