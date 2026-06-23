A luxury birthday getaway for Sexyy Red’s mother has reportedly turned into a costly legal battle.

According to a lawsuit obtained by multiple outlets, the St. Louis rapper claims more than $500,000 worth of jewelry, designer handbags, watches, and other valuables were stolen during a January 2025 birthday retreat held at a rented Florida mansion.

The lawsuit alleges that an unidentified masked individual entered the property through an unlocked door and made off with a collection of high-end items, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, charms, luxury handbags, and watches.

Sexyy Red contends that the theft could have been prevented and is placing responsibility on the private security team hired to protect the property during the event. Specifically, the rapper’s lawsuit names security guard Carl Thompson, whom she claims was responsible for securing the residence and was allegedly the last member of the security detail to leave the premises before the burglary occurred.

According to the filing, a police investigation was launched following the incident and reportedly determined that a door had been left unsecured, allowing the suspect to gain access to the home.

As a result, Sexyy Red is seeking more than $500,000 in damages.

The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the rapper and Thompson. In August 2025, Thompson filed his own lawsuit against Sexyy Red and members of her team, claiming he served as her personal security guard from May 2023 through December 2024 under a contract worth $180,000 annually.

Thompson alleged that he was underpaid during his tenure, claiming he received approximately $204,000 when he should have been paid closer to $285,000. He subsequently sued to recover the difference.

Sexyy Red has denied those allegations and is now firing back through her own legal action, arguing that the security failures that allegedly led to the Florida burglary occurred under Thompson’s watch.

At this stage, no arrests have been announced in connection with the reported theft, and the civil litigation between the two sides remains ongoing.

What started as a family celebration has now evolved into a courtroom fight involving missing luxury items, disputed employment claims, and competing lawsuits that could take months—or longer—to resolve.