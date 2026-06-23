On this day in 1992, Rakim, regarded by many as the greatest MC of all time, and his silent partner Eric B. released their fourth and final album as a duo, Don’t Sweat the Technique.

The long-anticipated follow-up to Let the Rhythm Hit ’Em, this album arrived during a sweltering summer, carrying the weight of critical acclaim from their previous work, even if the commercial success didn’t quite match it. With production handled primarily by Eric B., and with additional help from a young Large Professor, Don’t Sweat the Technique further cemented Rakim’s legacy as a lyrical powerhouse.

Timeless cuts like “What’s on Your Mind” (featured on the House Party II soundtrack), the gritty and cinematic “Know the Ledge” (from the Juice soundtrack), and the neck-snapping title track all showcase Rakim’s intricate rhyme style and intellectual prowess. Even deeper cuts like “Casualties of War” brought political commentary into the mix, offering a sharp perspective on the Gulf War era and eerily foreshadowing future global conflicts.

Don’t Sweat the Technique not only marked the end of one of hip hop’s most legendary partnerships but also left a lasting imprint on the culture through its lyricism, production, and uncompromising message.

Salute to Rakim Allah and Eric B. for delivering another undeniable classic.