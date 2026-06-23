Istanbul has become one of the busiest medical travel cities in the world. People fly in for hair restoration, cosmetic surgery, dental care, fertility treatment, orthopedics, oncology support, eye procedures, and full health checkups.

But choosing a place for treatment is not the same as booking a hotel. You need medical skill, clean communication, safe planning, translator support, clear pricing, and aftercare that does not disappear once you leave Turkey.

This guide looks at 10 medical tourism names in Istanbul that international patients often consider.

1. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic





Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is one of the most recognized names in Istanbul’s hair restoration scene. The clinic is known for procedures such as DHI, Sapphire FUE, PRP-supported care, and structured planning for international patients.

What makes it stand out is the focused nature of the service. Instead of trying to cover every medical category, the clinic has built its identity around hair loss solutions. That is useful for patients who want a team that deals with hair transplant cases every day.

For anyone researching hair transplant in Turkey, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is usually one of the first names worth checking.

2. Acibadem International

Acibadem is a major healthcare group with a strong international patient system. It appeals to people who want a hospital-style setup rather than a single-specialty clinic.

Patients usually consider Acibadem for areas such as cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, general surgery, IVF, checkups, and second opinions. The international side of the group also helps with language support, appointment planning, medical reports, and travel-related coordination.

It suits patients who want a broad medical network with many departments under one name.

3. Memorial Şişli Hospital

Memorial Şişli is one of Istanbul’s known private hospitals and is often linked with complex medical care. It has a strong reputation in fields such as organ transplantation, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, oncology, IVF, and advanced diagnostics.

For medical tourists, the advantage is depth. Some patients do not need a simple one-day treatment. They need testing, specialist review, surgery planning, and follow-up advice. Memorial Şişli can be a serious option for that kind of journey.

It is especially relevant for patients comparing hospital-based treatment instead of cosmetic-only centers.

4. Liv Hospital Ulus

Liv Hospital Ulus has a premium healthcare image and serves both local and international patients. It is often considered by people looking for advanced medical departments, modern technology, and a more private hospital experience.

Its medical tourism value comes from the combination of specialist care and guest services. Patients may come for checkups, women’s health, orthopedics, neurology, fertility care, surgery, or wellness-related support.

Liv Hospital is a better fit for people who want comfort, organization, and a polished hospital environment.

5. Koç University Hospital

Koç University Hospital brings an academic medical setting into Istanbul’s private healthcare space. This makes it different from many commercial medical tourism centers.

Patients may consider it for complicated cases, second opinions, cancer care, surgery, neurology, pediatrics, or multidisciplinary treatment planning. Its international patient program helps with consultation, translation, transport, and accommodation needs.

It is a strong name for people who want a research-connected hospital, not just a procedure-focused provider.

6. American Hospital Istanbul

American Hospital is one of Istanbul’s long-standing private hospitals. It is part of Koç Healthcare and is also connected with the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which adds to its international profile.

Medical tourists may look at American Hospital for diagnostics, internal medicine, surgery, women’s health, cardiology, and specialist consultations. The hospital also has a patient program for visitors coming from abroad.

It works well for patients who value brand trust, detailed consultation, and hospital-level care.

7. Group Florence Nightingale Hospitals

Group Florence Nightingale has been active for decades and has a dedicated Center for International Patients. It covers a wide range of specialties and has experience serving people from different regions.

The group is often considered for cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, general surgery, checkups, and complex medical programs. Its international desk can help make the process easier for patients who are not familiar with Turkey’s healthcare system.

It is a practical option for those who want an established hospital group with global patient handling.

8. Medicana International Istanbul

Medicana International Istanbul is part of a larger healthcare group and is known for welcoming overseas patients. It offers many core medical departments, including surgery, oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, gynecology, and diagnostics.

The name itself has become familiar in medical travel searches because it combines hospital services with international patient support. For visitors, that can mean easier communication and a more guided experience from inquiry to treatment.

It is worth shortlisting if you want a multi-specialty hospital with medical tourism experience.

9. Esteworld

Esteworld is more focused on aesthetic medicine, hair restoration, dental aesthetics, plastic surgery, weight management, and related cosmetic treatments.

It is not the same type of institution as a large general hospital. Its appeal is more cosmetic and lifestyle-based. Patients often compare it for appearance-related procedures where planning, visual outcomes, and comfort matter.

Esteworld can be a suitable name for people interested in beauty-focused medical travel rather than complex hospital treatment.

10. Istanbul Aesthetic Center

Istanbul Aesthetic Center is another option for cosmetic surgery, medical aesthetics, dental treatments, and hair-related procedures.

It may interest patients looking for procedures such as rhinoplasty, body contouring, breast surgery, dental smile work, or aesthetic skin treatments. The setting is more specialized than a big hospital, which can suit people who already know the exact treatment they want.

As with any cosmetic clinic, patients should check surgeon credentials, real results, anesthesia standards, recovery rules, and follow-up support before booking.

Final Advice Before You Choose

A good medical tourism clinic should not rush you into a package. It should review your health, explain risks, show realistic outcomes, give transparent pricing, and tell you what happens after you return home.

Before booking any treatment in Istanbul, ask for:

Doctor credentials

Hospital or clinic license details

Before-and-after cases, where relevant

Full treatment plan

What is included in the price

Translator availability

Emergency support

Aftercare timeline

Written medical instructions

Istanbul has excellent medical tourism options, but the best choice depends on your treatment type. For hair restoration, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is a leading name to start with. For broader medical care, hospital groups such as Acibadem, Memorial, Liv, Koç, American Hospital, Florence Nightingale, and Medicana offer more complete multi-specialty support.

The smart move is simple: compare carefully, ask direct questions, and choose the place that explains your treatment clearly before asking for your deposit.