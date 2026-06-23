VERSHON CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN MUSIC AS “YOUNGER SELF” EMERGES AS A FAN FAVORITE FROM HIS ACCLAIMED TO A QUEEN 

KINGSTON, JAMAICA / NEW YORK, NY — Jamaican reggae-dancehall recording artist Vershon is proving why he remains one of the Caribbean’s most respected and consistent voices as his newly released EP, To A Queen, continues to gain momentum with listeners worldwide.

Fresh off celebrating 10 years in the music industry, Vershon’s latest project has resonated with audiences across multiple markets, with standout track “Younger Self” quickly emerging as an early fan favorite among listeners. The song’s reflective message, centered on growth, self-discovery, and life lessons, has connected deeply with fans and showcases a more mature side of the internationally recognized entertainer.

Produced by Jenelle Alexia of A’Legends Productions, To A Queen is a six-track body of work that blends heartfelt storytelling, contemporary dancehall energy, and uplifting messages that speak to both men and women navigating life’s challenges.

The EP features:

Queen

Younger Self

A Mother Like You

Crying Out For Help

Toy Story

Clock It

While much of today’s music landscape is driven by viral moments, Vershon continues to stand out through substance and authenticity. Tracks like “Younger Self” and “Crying Out For Help” explore themes of personal growth, mental wellness, resilience, and reflection topics that continue to resonate across cultures and generations.

At the same time, songs like “Clock It” and “Toy Story” showcase the signature charisma, confidence, and infectious energy that have made Vershon a fan favorite throughout his decade-long career.

The project’s lead single, “Queen,” has already earned international recognition, charting across multiple territories and securing placement in the upcoming feature film SWITCH, further expanding Vershon’s reach beyond music and into film and entertainment.

Over the past ten years, Vershon has built a catalog that includes beloved records such as “Mercy of God,” “Inna Real Life,” “Use To Hungry,” and some collaborations that have helped solidify his position within modern reggae and dancehall culture. His ability to create music that is both commercially appealing and emotionally relatable has earned him fans throughout the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

“To A Queen is about appreciation, growth, and giving people music they can feel,” says Vershon. “Whether you’re celebrating life, overcoming obstacles, or reflecting on your journey, there’s something on this project for everyone.”

As global audiences continue to embrace reggae and dancehall music, To A Queen demonstrates why Vershon remains a vital voice within the genre an artist capable of balancing meaningful storytelling with the vibrant sounds that have made Jamaican music a worldwide force.

With strong listener engagement, growing streaming numbers, international chart activity, and increasing media attention, To A Queen is shaping up to be one of Vershon’s most impactful releases to date.

About Vershon

Vershon is an internationally recognized Jamaican reggae-dancehall artist known for his lyrical depth, versatility, and ability to connect with audiences through music that reflects real-life experiences. Celebrating 10 years in the music industry, he continues to build on a legacy that spans chart success, global performances, and a catalog of songs that resonate far beyond the Caribbean.

Media Contact

A’Legends Productions

Jenelle Alexia

Listen to To A Queen

Available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Audiomack, TIDAL, and all major digital streaming platforms.

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