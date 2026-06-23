yasiin bey, the legendary artist formerly known as Mos Def, today announced a new partnership with Rhymesayers Entertainment, with the first release being the long-awaited reissue of his seminal 2009 album, The Ecstatic. It will be reintroduced on all physical formats August 14th, marking the first time it has been available for worldwide distribution in more than a decade-and-a-half. The album is also available today via exclusive streaming partner Qobuz.

Rooted in a mutual commitment to superior sound fidelity and equitable pay for creators, this alliance reflects yasiin’s own artistic principles and his longstanding advocacy for artist rights. By joining forces with a platform known for its high-quality audio and expert human curation, bey is highlighting alternatives for those who prioritize artistic integrity and the inherent value of art.

In addition to offering The Ecstatic for high resolution and lossless digital downloads, Qobuz is launching free trial subscriptions providing unlimited access to the album as well as more than 100 million other tracks. The campaign celebrates a work that reaffirmed bey’s status as one of hip-hop’s most adventurous and intellectually engaged voices.

The Ecstatic tracklist

01 Supermagic

02 Twilite Speedball

03 Auditorium (featuring Slick Rick)

04 Wahid

05 Priority

06 Quiet Dog Bite Hard

07 Life In Marvelous Times

08 The Embassy

09 No Hay Nada Mas

10 Pistola

11 Pretty Dancer

12 Workers Comp.

13 Revelations

14 Roses (featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow)

15 History (featuring Talib Kweli)

16 Casa Bey

17 The Size (bonus track)

18 The Tournament (bonus track)