13 Degrees Media Group has officially launched, making an immediate impact with a high-profile music partnership involving Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label.

The company’s latest project is the release of Mellow Rackz’s new five-song EP, highlighted by the breakout single “FUN” featuring NBA YoungBoy. Released in partnership with Hitmaker Distro, the track also incorporates elements from Cyndi Lauper’s classic hit, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

Founded by Dex Lauper, Orvick Marte, and Peter Risko, 13 Degrees Media Group combines expertise in music, business, and entrepreneurship. The company offers services including music distribution, content creation, strategy, and business consulting.

The trio says its mission is to help creatives and companies accelerate growth and navigate the evolving digital landscape while creating long-term impact.

With additional projects and artist collaborations expected in the near future, 13 Degrees Media Group is positioning itself as an emerging force in music and entertainment.