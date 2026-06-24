21 Savage and Lil Baby Attend FIFA World Cup Match in Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning rapper 21 Savage was in attendance for the FIFA World Cup Group H showdown between Spain and Saudi Arabia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, joining fellow Atlanta star Lil Baby to take in the global sporting spectacle.

The appearance comes shortly after the release of “Three Nations,” 21 Savage’s collaboration with French Montana and Mexican pop star Natanael Cano. The track serves as a featured anthem on the official FIFA World Cup Album, celebrating the passion, energy, and cultural unity surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event.

As one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Atlanta welcomed a packed crowd for the highly anticipated matchup, which drew worldwide attention as tournament favorite Spain faced Saudi Arabia. Spain ultimately secured a commanding 4-0 victory.

The Grammy-winning artist was seen enjoying the electric atmosphere in his hometown as fans from around the world gathered to witness the action. His presence underscored Atlanta’s growing prominence as a hub where sports, music, and culture intersect on a global stage.

With the FIFA World Cup continuing across North America, Atlanta remains one of the tournament’s premier destinations, attracting international attention and high-profile guests throughout the competition.