23 Year Old Louisiana Man Cured of Sickle Cell Disease After Groundbreaking Treatment

For most of his life, Daniel Cressy had two realities shaping his future. One was his dream of becoming a commercial pilot. The other was sickle cell disease, a condition that repeatedly put obstacles between him and the cockpit.

Daniel Cressy, 23, becomes the first person in Louisiana to be cured of sickle cell disease through gene therapy



The treatment uses his own stem cells, edits the gene that causes red blood cells to “sickle,” and puts those corrected cells back into his body. pic.twitter.com/oYLtK8zpEn — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2026

Now, the 23-year-old New Orleans native is celebrating a breakthrough that has changed everything.

Cressy has become the first person in Louisiana to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease through a pioneering gene therapy treatment, a medical achievement that is already opening doors that once seemed out of reach.

His journey through the treatment process was anything but easy.

Stem Cell Collection: Doctors extracted Cressy’s own stem cells using an apheresis system.

Lab Modification: The cells were sent to a specialized lab where they were genetically edited so they would no longer produce the defective, crescent-shaped blood cells that cause the disease.

Chemotherapy: He underwent intense chemotherapy to clear his remaining bone marrow, which caused painful mouth sores and hair loss.

Cell Transfusion: The newly edited stem cells were infused back into his body to build a healthy, active blood system.

The treatment represented months of preparation, recovery, and determination. During one of the most challenging stretches, Cressy spent more than six weeks isolated inside a sterile hospital room. While many would have put their goals on hold, he found a way to stay connected to the future he envisioned for himself.

From his hospital bed, Cressy continued practicing with a flight simulator, keeping his aviation skills sharp while his body healed.

That dedication carries special meaning because sickle cell disease had long prevented him from meeting the strict medical standards required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The condition can trigger severe pain crises and lead to unpredictable complications affecting major organs, making it difficult to qualify for a commercial pilot’s license.

Today, the outlook is dramatically different.

Beyond the medical milestone, Cressy’s story stands as a powerful example of how rapidly advancing gene therapy is changing lives. What was once considered a lifelong disease is now being challenged by treatments that target its genetic root cause.

For Cressy, the victory is deeply personal. After years of battling a condition that limited his options, he is finally positioned to pursue the career he has always wanted. The runway that once seemed blocked is now coming into view, and his dream of flying commercial aircraft is closer than ever.