The 80th NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn showcased the league’s next generation of talent, with one of the night’s biggest stars making a statement both on and off the stage.

First-round pick AJ Dybantsa, selected by the Washington Wizards, arrived in style wearing a Kenzo outfit paired with Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Titanium Rainbow 42mm on a black rubber strap. The appearance highlighted Hublot’s continued presence at major sporting moments and its commitment to supporting rising athletes and innovators.

The collaboration between Hublot and Dybantsa celebrates a pivotal milestone in the young star’s career as he prepares to begin his professional journey in the NBA.

Known for its bold design, the Big Bang Unico Rainbow features a spectrum of meticulously set multi-colored gemstones, reflecting diversity, brilliance, and high-energy performance. The watch was a fitting choice for Dybantsa, symbolizing both his distinctive style and the bright future ahead.

As one of the most anticipated prospects in the draft, Dybantsa’s selection by the Wizards marks the beginning of a new chapter, while his choice of Hublot underscored the confidence, ambition, and flair that have made him one of basketball’s most exciting young talents.