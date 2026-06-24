Two-time GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats star Asake teamed up with Spotify for a special one-night-only performance of his acclaimed album M$NEY at London’s historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on June 21.

The intimate, invite-only event welcomed friends, family, and some of Asake’s top Spotify listeners for an exclusive live experience. The evening marked the first time the artist has performed M$NEY live since the album’s release in May.

Backed by a live orchestra, Asake delivered fan-favorite tracks from the project while also debuting four unreleased songs. The entire performance was professionally filmed, with a full concert film scheduled to premiere on Spotify in the coming days.

M$NEY explores themes of gratitude, prosperity, spirituality, and ambition while showcasing Asake’s signature blend of melodic innovation and Afrobeats rhythms. Since its release, the album has topped streaming charts in more than 19 countries, including Nigeria, and reached No. 8 in the United States.

The project’s success has further elevated Asake’s global profile. Following the album’s release, he was ranked as the No. 15 digital artist worldwide by Kworb Data, placing him among some of the biggest names in music.

The exclusive London performance offered fans a unique opportunity to experience the next chapter of M$NEY while celebrating one of Afrobeats’ most influential artists.