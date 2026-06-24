Becky Hammon Still Standing on Her ‘Take’ After Jalen Brunson Delivers Historic Knicks Title

Becky Hammon is not walking back her opinion, even after Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to the top of the basketball world.

Back in December 2023, the Las Vegas Aces coach and ESPN analyst sparked debate when she questioned whether a team could win a championship with Brunson as its centerpiece. Nearly three years later, the conversation has returned in a major way after Brunson powered New York to its first NBA championship in 53 years and captured a unanimous Finals MVP award.

Becky Hammon says she will NOT apologize for her past comments about Jalen Brunson:



"All he did was prove history wrong. He proves he's an outlier, so you can put his name next to Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas … He was that 1A dude, but … I'm never gonna apologize for having… pic.twitter.com/KOfok5atM4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 23, 2026

The key moments from the saga include:

The Take: While discussing the Knicks, Hammon claimed the team was missing a true “1A dude”. She stated, “He [Brunson] too small. If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

The Comparison: She pointed to players like John Stockton, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash, asserting that Steph Curry was the only small guard to break that mold.

Becky Hammon addresses Jalen Brunson and the Knicks winning a title:



“Jalen, all he did was prove history wrong, he proves he's an outlier, so you can put his name next to Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas, and I thought he played brilliantly, especially down the stretch.



I mean, he… pic.twitter.com/XVWATB6hkl — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 23, 2026

The Result: Jalen Brunson defied the odds by leading the Knicks to their first NBA title in 53 years, averaging 32.6 points in the Finals and securing unanimous Finals MVP honors.

The Backlash: Fans, media, and even Brunson’s teammates, most notably Josh Hart, called out Hammon for her past criticism, with Hart publicly waiting for her to admit she was wrong.

Acknowledgment: When pressed by the New York Post during an Aces shootaround, Hammon praised Brunson, saying, “Jalen, all he did was prove history wrong… you can put his name next to Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas.”

No Apology: Despite being proven factually incorrect, she doubled down on her original premise. She clarified her remarks are historical and analytical, noting that it is still a statistical anomaly for a smaller guard to be a team’s top option.

Playful Jab: To further stir up the fan base, she jokingly referred to Brunson as the “greatest Knick ever” to give them something else to debate.

Taking the High Road: True to his usual demeanor, Brunson shrugged off the opportunity to bash his critics. When asked about Hammon’s remarks, he said, “I didn’t respond to them then and I’m damn sure not going to respond to them now.”

Even with the championship parade now part of Knicks history, Hammon remains comfortable with the stance she took. Speaking about the renewed attention surrounding her comments, she explained, “I’m never gonna apologize for having an opinion. That’s what ESPN pays me for.”

Whether fans agree or not, Brunson has already delivered the strongest response possible. The star guard didn’t need a rebuttal tour, a social media post, or a victory lap. He put together one of the most memorable postseason runs in franchise history and brought a championship banner back to Madison Square Garden.

The debate may continue, but the trophy is already in New York.