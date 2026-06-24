Benny The Butcher continues his reign as one of hip-hop’s most consistent and celebrated voices with the release of The Plugs I Met 2.5, available now on all streaming platforms. The new EP serves as a bridge chapter in one of rap’s most beloved series, arriving ahead of a landmark anniversary release of The Plugs I Met and The Plugs I Met 2, as Benny combines all of the PIM titles into one classic album. The PIM Anniversary release is scheduled for 6.26.26.

With The Plugs I Met 2.5, Butchdelivers six new tracks, including a guest appearance from hip-hop royalty Raekwon, 38 Spesh, Detroit’s own Bruiser Wolf, and longtime BSF members ElCamino and Fuego Base. The production is handled by familiar Plugs— Harry Fraud, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and the late DJ Shay (RIP).

The release arrives as the PIM series marks two significant milestones: The Plugs I Met recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, and The Plugs I Met 2 its 5th — both records having earned widespread critical acclaim and enduring fan devotion since their respective releases. The combined anniversary edition dropping 6.26.26 will give listeners a definitive opportunity to revisit both chapters back to back, cementing the series’ legacy as one of the most essential bodies of work in contemporary hip-hop.

Alongside The Plugs I Met 2.5, Benny has unveiled a new visual for “Can’t Be Much,“ which can be viewed below.