BET has announced the second wave of performers and presenters for the “BET Awards” 2026, set to air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Druski.

New additions to the performance lineup include Alexia Jayy, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, George Clinton, Kenny Iko, Le’Andria Johnson, Nas, Rapsody, and RAYE.

The newly announced presenters include Carl Anthony Payne II, Chlöe Bailey, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Diarra Kilpatrick, Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Jaafar Jackson, Jacob Latimore, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Luke James, and Nia Long.

The latest additions join an already star-packed lineup featuring Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Kehlani, KWN, Max B, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., and The War and Treaty.

This year’s ceremony will also celebrate several influential figures with special honors. Teyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year Award, Sylvia Rhone will be presented with the Ultimate Icon Award, and Ms. Lauryn Hill will be honored with the Living Legend Icon Award.

Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the BET Awards 2026 will bring together some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, and culture for a night of performances, tributes, and celebrations.

The “BET Awards” 2026 airs live Sunday, June 28, on BET.