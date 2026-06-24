Veteran radio personality and television host Big Tigger is facing legal troubles after being arrested in Georgia on battery and third-degree cruelty to children charges.

According to reports, the longtime Atlanta media figure was taken into custody over the weekend and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Authorities later released him after he posted approximately $10,000 bond, which included $9,000 for the battery charge and an additional $1,000 tied to the child cruelty allegation.

The arrest follows weeks of public scrutiny surrounding allegations made by his wife, Alicia Brown. Earlier this year, law enforcement reportedly launched a domestic dispute investigation after Brown sought medical treatment for injuries she allegedly sustained. As of now, authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the charges stem directly from that investigation.

Before his arrest, Big Tigger publicly denied any wrongdoing and addressed the allegations in a statement.

“I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown,” he said. “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”

The veteran broadcaster also asked for privacy as the situation unfolds.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment,” Tigger stated. “I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

For more than two decades, Big Tigger has been one of the most recognizable personalities in Black media, building a career through his work on BET’s Rap City before becoming a fixture on Atlanta radio. The 51-year-old and Brown welcomed a child together in 2025.

At this stage, the allegations remain accusations, and no conviction has been reached. The case is expected to proceed through the Georgia court system in the coming months.

This remains a developing story, and additional details are expected as court proceedings move forward.