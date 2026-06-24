Dear Summer Festival and the Rise of the Black-Owned Touring Property

There was a time when New York City’s most definitive summer moments lived in a hyper-local Queens backyard, a word-of-mouth Brooklyn brownstone kickback, or a targeted park gathering. But now the landscape of nightlife and socializing has shifted drastically since the pandemic six years ago. What once operated as intimate, niche community spaces have scaled into premium experiences. The latest iteration of the Dear Summer Festival solidified the event as a massive cultural institution.

Drawing thousands of attendees this past weekend at the parking lot in Citi Field, the event was the perfect blend of music by popular radio DJs, cuisines by local chefs, with a sprinkle of brand activations from the likes of BET, D’usse, and Tito’s to name a few. BET brought a life sized trophy ahead of the award ceremony on Sunday, June 28th for instagrammable photo ops. They even had a Pop the Balloon-inspired activation called Find Your Match, where those looking for love in the club had a chance to intentionally find their lover. The signature cocktails were flowing as the crowd was serenaded by Highbridge’s very own, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, International artist Mavado, and Brooklyn’s 41, consisting of Kyle Rich, Jen Carter, and Tata.

What began as a reunion celebration between Virginia State and Delaware State alumni has evolved into a nationwide reunion catering to students, graduates, industry professionals, and artists alike.

The trajectory of Dear Summer is not merely a recap of a successful weekend party; it is a case study in a broader macroeconomic shift. The subcultural gathering has been industrialized, proving that Black-owned, community-first events can build repeatable, scalable playbooks capable of transforming a local tradition into a national touring property.