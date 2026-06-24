The life and legacy of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson were celebrated during a private, invitation-only homegoing service that honored one of the most beloved voices in modern R&B history.

Known for timeless classics such as “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” “Reaching for the Sky,” and “Can You Stop the Rain,” Bryson also became a household name through his Oscar and Grammy-winning Disney duets, “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World.” His remarkable catalog served as the soundtrack to generations of listeners and was fittingly at the center of a moving celebration of life.

Among those in attendance were actor and comedian Chris Tucker, legendary songwriter and producer Terry Lewis, R&B icon Angela Winbush, jazz vocalist Jean Carne, Sy Jones of The Jones Girls, Bowlegged Lou of Full Force, Tawatha Agee of Mtume, actor Emmanuel Lewis, journalist Ed Gordon, Grammy-nominated singer Glenn Jones, and numerous friends, colleagues, and admirers whose lives were touched by Bryson’s music and generosity.

See the full funeral program HERE

The livestreamed service opened with a memorial slideshow chronicling Bryson’s extraordinary life and career. Video tributes from longtime friends and fellow music legends Howard Hewett, The Whispers, and Jeffrey Osborne offered heartfelt reflections, while music icon Dionne Warwick shared a written message of condolence to the family.

Musical performances provided some of the ceremony’s most emotional moments. Grammy Award-winning singer Regina Belle delivered a stirring rendition of “Can’t Nobody,” while gospel star BeBe Winans moved the audience with Donnie McClurkin’s “Stand.” Ruben Studdard also paid tribute with a heartfelt performance of Donny Hathaway’s classic “Someday, We’ll All Be Free.”

Throughout the service, family members, friends, civic leaders, and longtime associates painted a portrait of Bryson that extended far beyond his accomplishments on stage. Speakers reflected on his roles as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend.

Those sharing memories included former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young, former Atlanta mayors Shirley Franklin and Bill Campbell, former Mount Vernon Mayor Clinton Young, former manager Lenny Springs, current manager Jeffrey Alston, childhood friend Willie Burks, recording engineer Thom Kidd, and musical director Dwight Watkins.

The ceremony’s most emotional moments came from Bryson’s family. Tearful reflections from his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, daughter Linda Bryson Thigpen, and brother Charles Bryson highlighted the personal side of a man known worldwide for his voice. The service culminated with remarks from Bryson’s eight-year-old son and namesake, Robert “Kitt” Bryson, whose heartfelt tribute drew a standing ovation from those in attendance.

In a special presentation, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond presented the Bryson family with an official proclamation from the City of Atlanta, recognizing Peabo Bryson’s extraordinary contributions to music, culture, and the city he proudly called his second home.

While the service marked the end of an era, it also served as a powerful reminder that Peabo Bryson’s music, influence, and legacy will continue to resonate for generations to come.