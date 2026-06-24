Federal Judge Blocks Trump Admin SNAP Junk Food Restrictions Across Multiple States

A major legal battle over food assistance benefits took a significant turn this week after a federal judge blocked the U.S. Department of Agriculture from moving forward with restrictions targeting soda, candy, and sugary drinks under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

A Federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot ban SNAP recipients from using it on sugary drinks & candy.



The Trump administration had approved 20+ state waivers as part of its “Make America Healthy Again” push. https://t.co/LuAjY22nDE pic.twitter.com/ykEwlODmnt — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2026

On Monday, June 22, 2026, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that the USDA could not enforce the waiver-based system that had been approved as part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” public health initiative.

The ruling centers on several key issues:

The Legal Overstep: Judge Jackson ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) exceeded its statutory authority. She stated that Congress legally defined what constitutes “food” under SNAP. The executive branch cannot unilaterally rewrite or waive that definition to exclude specific food categories.

Affected States: The initial lawsuit was filed on behalf of residents across five states: Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Wider System Halted: While the immediate lawsuit originated from those five states, the sweeping legal order effectively halts the broader rollout. The Trump administration had already approved waivers for 22 states, which were scheduled to remove junk food from SNAP eligibility starting in 2026.

The Administration’s Stance: White House officials and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins defended the program. They noted that the waivers aimed to curb taxpayer-subsidized consumption of ultra-processed foods linked directly to obesity, diabetes, and chronic disease.

Critics, legal advocates, and retail groups argue that the White House’s attempt to restrict SNAP purchases is an illegal executive overreach that creates an unworkable and confusing system for low-income families and stores.

Rewriting the Law: Legal advocates from the National Center for Law and Economic Justice successfully argued that Congress holds the exclusive power to define what qualifies as “food” under SNAP.

A Confusing Patchwork: Organizations like the National Association of Convenience Stores stated that the state-by-state waivers created a localized, heavily fractured system. Because states defined “junk food” differently, cashiers and regional grocers were forced to navigate a maze of shifting compliance rules at the cash register.

The decision places a pause on one of the administration’s most closely watched nutrition policy efforts and reinforces the role of Congress in setting the rules governing federal food assistance programs. For now, SNAP recipients in the affected states, and beyond, will continue operating under existing eligibility standards while the broader legal and political debate surrounding food assistance and public health moves forward.