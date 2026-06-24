Rockstar Games has officially detailed the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, an expansive premium package set to launch alongside the highly anticipated game on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Set in the sprawling state of Leonida, the Ultimate Edition enhances the experience of protagonists Jason and Lucia with a collection of exclusive vehicles, weapons, apparel, customization options, and story-based content unlocked throughout their journey.

Highlights include the ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, the retro-inspired ’95 Grotti Cheetah, exclusive vehicle customization shops, a Classic Car Collection featuring four Ultimate Edition-only vehicles, and the Shitzu Squalo boat. Players will also gain access to personalized weapon variants, the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver, exclusive outfits, tattoos, hairstyles, and specialty locations such as Stock 305 Clothing Store and Sara’s Unisex Salon.

The edition also introduces unique activities, including raids on the PTT Youngin$ Compound and additional customization opportunities across Leonida.

Players who purchase digitally before November 20, 2026, or pre-order physical editions while supplies last, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. The bonus includes the classic ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan, Shore Court Garage, exclusive outfits and hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, and a weapon pattern inspired by Vice City icon Tommy Vercetti.

Additionally, anyone who pre-orders any edition of Grand Theft Auto VI through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store will receive one free month of GTA+, granting access to monthly GTA$ deposits, bonus Shark Cards, discounted vehicles, and other membership benefits.

The Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be available separately for Standard Edition owners.Rockstar Games has officially detailed the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, an expansive premium package set to launch alongside the highly anticipated game on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Set in the sprawling state of Leonida, the Ultimate Edition enhances the experience of protagonists Jason and Lucia with a collection of exclusive vehicles, weapons, apparel, customization options, and story-based content unlocked throughout their journey.

Highlights include the ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, the retro-inspired ’95 Grotti Cheetah, exclusive vehicle customization shops, a Classic Car Collection featuring four Ultimate Edition-only vehicles, and the Shitzu Squalo boat. Players will also gain access to personalized weapon variants, the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver, exclusive outfits, tattoos, hairstyles, and specialty locations such as Stock 305 Clothing Store and Sara’s Unisex Salon.

The edition also introduces unique activities, including raids on the PTT Youngin$ Compound and additional customization opportunities across Leonida.

Players who purchase digitally before November 20, 2026, or pre-order physical editions while supplies last, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. The bonus includes the classic ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan, Shore Court Garage, exclusive outfits and hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, and a weapon pattern inspired by Vice City icon Tommy Vercetti.

Additionally, anyone who pre-orders any edition of Grand Theft Auto VI through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store will receive one free month of GTA+, granting access to monthly GTA$ deposits, bonus Shark Cards, discounted vehicles, and other membership benefits.

The Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be available separately for Standard Edition owners.