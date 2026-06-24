J. Cole has spent more than a decade building one of hip-hop’s most reliable chart legacies, which is why the latest Billboard milestone surrounding The Fall-Off is turning heads across the music world.

Cole’s seventh and reportedly final studio album has officially exited the Billboard 200 after 18 weeks on the chart. While many artists would gladly take nearly five months on the rankings, the run stands out because it is the shortest chart stay of any studio album in Cole’s career.

J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ exits this week’s Billboard 200 after spending 18 weeks on the chart.



It’s now his only studio album to spend under a year on the chart. pic.twitter.com/zwFpNB1UjL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 23, 2026

The numbers looked huge when the project first arrived. Released on February 6, 2026, The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 280,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. Streaming activity was strong and fan anticipation had been building for years leading up to the release.

Still, the album’s time on the chart came to an end much sooner than fans have come to expect from a J. Cole project.

The development becomes even more notable when placed alongside one of the rapper’s most celebrated releases. More than a decade after its arrival, 2014 Forest Hills Drive continues to show remarkable staying power and is now spending its 602nd week on the Billboard 200, extending its status as one of the most durable rap albums of its era.

The conversation around chart longevity also arrives during a period when Drake continues to occupy a significant amount of Billboard real estate. The Toronto superstar currently has an impressive collection of projects charting simultaneously.

Those titles include:

ICEMAN

HABIBTI

MAID OF HONOUR

Take Care

Views

Scorpion

Certified Lover Boy

Thank Me Later

For All the Dogs

More Life

Nothing Was the Same

$ome exy ongs 4 U (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

For Cole, the chart exit does little to change the impact of a catalog that has consistently connected with listeners for years. Even so, The Fall-Off now carries a unique distinction in his discography. It debuted at the summit, generated major attention, and closed its Billboard 200 run after just 18 weeks, making it the only studio album of his career to spend less than a full year on the chart.

As fans continue debating the album’s place in Cole’s catalog, one thing is certain: the numbers have added another intriguing chapter to the story of one of hip-hop’s most accomplished careers.