Lizzo’s ‘Bitch’ Opened With Modest Sales as Artist Continues New Creative Chapter

Lizzo’s newest album is entered the books, and the early numbers were painting a very different picture from the blockbuster releases that helped make her one of pop music’s biggest stars.

ICYMI, released on June 5, 2026, Bitch moved 2,649 copies during its first week while generating just under 2.7 million on-demand streams. The project did not secure a spot on the Billboard 200, though it did arrive at No. 46 on the Top Album Sales chart.

For context, her recent album launches have looked considerably different:

Bitch (2026): 2,649 copies

Special (2022): 39,000 copies

Cuz I Love You (2019): 24,000 copies (in its first full tracking week)

Lizzo's new album reportedly sold 2700 copies in its first week



She recently blamed the algorithm on social media for the lack of support on releases “my fans don’t see my posts” pic.twitter.com/2TPR1B6IDs — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2026

While the commercial debut may be quieter than some expected, the album itself represents a deliberate artistic statement from the Grammy-winning performer. At the center of the project is the title track, “BITCH,” which incorporates the famous chorus from Meredith Brooks’ 1997 hit of the same name.

Lizzo has been open about the meaning behind the album’s title, describing it as a “womanifesto.” The concept is rooted in reclaiming a term that has often been used to tear women down and transforming it into a declaration of confidence, strength, and self-acceptance.

The project arrives during a period in which artists are increasingly finding success through direct fan engagement, touring, social media communities, and long-tail streaming performance rather than relying solely on opening-week sales totals. Whether Bitch follows that path remains to be seen, but the album clearly marks another chapter in Lizzo’s ongoing evolution as an artist.

For many fans, the conversation surrounding the release has centered less on chart placement and more on the message driving the music. Lizzo built her career on themes of empowerment, self-love, and authenticity, and those ideas remain front and center throughout the album’s rollout.

As the weeks ahead unfold, attention will shift from first-week statistics to the staying power of the songs themselves. For now, Bitch has made its entrance, giving listeners a new body of work and a bold statement from an artist who has never shied away from speaking her mind.