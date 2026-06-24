Mike WiLL Made-It Has Fans Reminiscing About the CD Era

A simple social media post from Mike WiLL Made-It sparked a wave of nostalgia this week after the hitmaking producer shared that he misses CDs, opening the door to a larger conversation about how people experience music in 2026.

“They should’ve never did away with CD’s”



– Mike WiLL Made It pic.twitter.com/n9NZacFhgG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2026

For younger fans, streaming has always been the norm. For others, the mention of compact discs brought back memories of lining up for album releases, flipping through booklet credits, and actually holding a project in their hands. Mike WiLL’s comment quickly attracted hundreds of responses from fans who celebrated the format’s sound quality, collectability, and sense of ownership.

The producer knows a thing or two about the evolution of music. Before becoming one of the industry’s most influential hitmakers, Atlanta native Michael Len Williams II built his reputation alongside hometown star Gucci Mane. That early collaboration helped launch a career that would soon reshape the sound of modern hip-hop.

Some of his biggest career milestones include:

Gucci Mane: He got his first big break working with local icon Gucci Mane.

Breakthrough: He hit mainstream radio with Meek Mill’s “Tupac Back” (2011) and 2 Chainz’s platinum hit “No Lie” (2012).

Kanye West: He gained wider industry attention for co-producing the 2012 all-star anthem “Mercy”.

Known for combining booming 808s, crisp drums, and melodic synth work, Mike WiLL became one of the defining architects of the trap era, producing records that reached far beyond hip-hop into pop and R&B.

His latest reflection arrives at an interesting moment for the music business. Streaming continues to dominate, accounting for roughly 84 percent of music revenue in the United States. Still, physical formats are proving they aren’t going anywhere. Vinyl sales remain strong, moving nearly 48 million units this year, while CDs continue generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually through dedicated fan bases and collector-driven markets.

Artists are benefiting from that demand as well. J. Cole’s recent album moved 113,000 pure copies, including 80,000 vinyl units, showing that fans are still willing to spend money on something tangible when they feel connected to the music.

That may be why Mike WiLL’s post resonated so strongly. It wasn’t just about an old format. It was a reminder of an era when buying an album felt like an event, and for many music lovers, that feeling still carries value.