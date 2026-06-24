NE-YO and Akon have officially launched the North American leg of their highly anticipated Nights Like This Tour, opening with sold-out performances in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary.
The tour brings together two of the most influential hitmakers of their generation for a unique live experience that blends their catalogs into one continuous, high-energy production. Fans were treated to performances of NE-YO favorites, including “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside Akon classics such as “Lonely,” “Smack That,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).”
Backed by a full live band, the production features dynamic visuals, aerial performers, and appearances from renowned dance duo Les Twins. One of the show’s standout moments is a boxing-themed segment in which the two stars go head-to-head, highlighting songwriting and production credits, including Mario’s “Let Me Love You” and Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love.”
The concert culminates with a joint performance of “Play Hard” from elevated platforms above the stage. Akon also regularly steps into the crowd, recording fan selfies and inviting audience members onstage during “Danza Kuduro” for a celebratory arena-wide party.
Following a successful European and U.K. run, the 60-plus-date global trek continues across Canada and the United States before concluding on August 21 in Inglewood, California.
‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 17 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jun 19 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 20 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome – SOLD-OUT
Mon Jun 22 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre – LOW TICKETS
Tue Jun 23 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jun 26 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum – LOW TICKETS
Fri Jul 10 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 11 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 12 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
Tue Jul 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 15 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 17 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 18 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 19 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center – LOW TICKETS
Tue Jul 21 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center – SOLD-OUT
Wed Jul 22 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jul 24 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 25 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – SOLD-OUT
Sun Jul 26 — Hartford, CT — The Meadows Music Theatre
Tue Jul 28 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 29 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre – LOW TICKETS
Fri Jul 31 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT
Sat Aug 01 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre – LOW TICKETS
Sun Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Aug 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater – LOW TICKETS
Fri Aug 07 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
Sat Aug 08 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion – LOW TICKETS
Sun Aug 09 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Tue Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX
Fri Aug 14 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena – LOW TICKETS
Sat Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 16 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater – SOLD-OUT
Tue Aug 18 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 19 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT
Fri Aug 21 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome – SOLD-OUT