NE-YO and Akon have officially launched the North American leg of their highly anticipated Nights Like This Tour, opening with sold-out performances in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary.

The tour brings together two of the most influential hitmakers of their generation for a unique live experience that blends their catalogs into one continuous, high-energy production. Fans were treated to performances of NE-YO favorites, including “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside Akon classics such as “Lonely,” “Smack That,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).”

Backed by a full live band, the production features dynamic visuals, aerial performers, and appearances from renowned dance duo Les Twins. One of the show’s standout moments is a boxing-themed segment in which the two stars go head-to-head, highlighting songwriting and production credits, including Mario’s “Let Me Love You” and Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love.”

The concert culminates with a joint performance of “Play Hard” from elevated platforms above the stage. Akon also regularly steps into the crowd, recording fan selfies and inviting audience members onstage during “Danza Kuduro” for a celebratory arena-wide party.

Following a successful European and U.K. run, the 60-plus-date global trek continues across Canada and the United States before concluding on August 21 in Inglewood, California.