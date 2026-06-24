On this day in 2003, Gang Starr, one of the most revered duos in hip hop history, released what would become their sixth and final studio album, The Ownerz, on Virgin/EMI Records. The project marked a powerful closing chapter for Guru and DJ Premier, a partnership that defined boom bap and elevated lyricism for over a decade.

The Ownerz arrived three years after their critically acclaimed Full Clip: A Decade of Gang Starr compilation and nearly five years after their last studio album, Moment of Truth. At a time when hip hop was shifting sonically and culturally, Guru and Premier remained grounded in their no-nonsense, sample-driven formula, refusing to chase trends while offering a polished and mature effort true to their roots.

The album featured standout tracks like “Rite Where U Stand” featuring Jadakiss, “Skills,” “Nice Girl, Wrong Place,” and the hard-hitting “Same Team, No Games” with NY veterans H. Stax and NYG’z. Premier’s signature production, crisp drums, chopped soul samples, and tight scratches, was in top form, while Guru delivered his famously monotone yet razor-sharp bars with wisdom and grit.

Lyrically, The Ownerz found Guru reflecting on street codes, loyalty, industry politics, and self-preservation, echoing the themes that had always grounded Gang Starr’s music. The duo also addressed the rap game’s changing climate, offering critique without bitterness, and asserting their relevance through skill and consistency rather than gimmickry.

The album debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart—solid placements for a group often celebrated more for their impact than their commercial performance.

Unbeknownst to fans at the time, The Ownerz would be the last Gang Starr album released during Guru’s lifetime. He passed away in 2010, but his voice and legacy were immortalized once more when DJ Premier released One of the Best Yet in 2019, crafted from unreleased Guru verses.

More than two decades later, The Ownerz remains a fitting swan song, an uncompromising farewell from a duo that never wavered in their dedication to real hip hop. It’s a testament to craftsmanship, brotherhood, and the power of staying true to your sound, no matter the times.