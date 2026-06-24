Multi-platinum hip-hop star Wale brought DMV culture to center stage over Juneteenth weekend with his inaugural “Live in the District” two-day concert series at the Plaza Stage at Nationals Park.

Held on June 20 and 21, the sold-out event welcomed more than 8,000 fans and marked Wale’s largest hometown live event to date. Curated as a celebration of the region’s music, culture, and community, the lineup featured Wale alongside Smino, Alex Vaughn, Foggieraw, and the original members of legendary D.C. go-go band UCB.

Day one showcased performances from Wale, Smino, and DMV-raised R&B singer Alex Vaughn. Day two featured Maryland rapper Foggieraw and a historic reunion by UCB’s original members, who shared the stage for the first time in more than 14 years while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic hit “Sexy Lady.”

The weekend also included several surprise appearances and performances from Lizzo, IDK, Nino Paid, Eris The Planet, J’TA, 3ohBlack, Lightshow, and Yung Manny. Lizzo joined the festivities to perform her new single and her rendition of “Sexy Ladies.”

Additional memorable moments included mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George attending the event and artist 3ohBlack proposing to his girlfriend onstage, where she said yes.

“Live in the District” builds on Wale’s ongoing commitment to his hometown community, following performances at the Kennedy Center, MGM National Harbor, and The Anthem, as well as his annual Gifted Week initiative.