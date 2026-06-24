As part of New York Music Month, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University welcomed legendary engineer, producer, and educator Young Guru for an exclusive masterclass in Brooklyn.

Held on June 19 inside the school’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio, Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio gave students, aspiring creators, and industry guests a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative and technical processes behind some of music’s most influential recordings.

During the intimate session, Young Guru explored topics including sound design, collaboration, and the decision-making that shapes a record from its earliest stages through final production. He also reflected on his own career journey and discussed the importance of developing the next generation of music professionals.

Known for his work with artists such as JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Rapsody, Guru shared valuable insights on navigating the evolving music industry, building creative partnerships, and balancing artistic vision with technical execution.

The event also highlighted Roc Nation School’s commitment to providing students with direct access to industry leaders and real-world learning experiences across music, entertainment, and culture.