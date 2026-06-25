adidas Basketball celebrated a major milestone at the 2026 NBA Draft, with three of its athletes selected in the first round, highlighting the brand’s growing influence among basketball’s next generation of stars.

Leading the group was Darryn Peterson, who was selected second overall by the Utah Jazz. He was joined by Mikel Brown Jr., chosen sixth overall by the Brooklyn Nets, and Karim Lopez, who went 21st overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Darryn Peterson Mikel Brown Jr.

The 2026 draft class reflects adidas Basketball’s global reach, featuring talent developed in top college programs and professional leagues worldwide. The company said the selections reinforce its commitment to supporting elite players as they transition to the highest level of the sport.

“We’re striving to be the basketball brand for the next generation of players,” said Max Steiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball. “This draft class is a testament to that mission.”

As adidas partners, the three rookies will gain access to the brand’s performance innovation resources, partnership support, and product development programs. They also join a growing roster of adidas athletes, including Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Jalen Williams.

The strong draft shows further positions for adidas Basketball as a key destination for emerging talent shaping the future of the game.