The 2026 NBA Draft delivered a new wave of young stars to the league, and the biggest moment belonged to AJ Dybantsa. The Washington Wizards used the No. 1 overall pick to select the BYU forward, making the highly touted prospect the centerpiece of a franchise eager to accelerate its climb back into contention.

Every pick from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft 👏 pic.twitter.com/p0PPC1Fh1r — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2026

Held across June 23 and 24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, this year’s draft quickly became a showcase for college basketball’s newest generation. Freshmen dominated the early selections, with eight first-year players hearing their names called among the first nine picks, tying an NBA Draft record and underscoring the strength of the class.

Every pick from Round 2 of the NBA draft, 31 through 60 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zM5NjLolE3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2026

For Washington, the selection signals a major commitment to building around elite talent. Dybantsa arrives with expectations of becoming a franchise-changing scorer and versatile wing. At 6-foot-9, he now joins a roster featuring veteran stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis, giving the Wizards a fascinating mix of proven experience and youthful upside as they look toward the future.

The No. 1 pick didn't waste ANY time locking in on D.C. basketball 🔥



AJ Dybantsa pulled up to a Washington Mystics game the day after getting drafted to the Wizards 👏 pic.twitter.com/CTCbaOax9K — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2026

Another storyline that grabbed attention centered around Michigan’s national championship program. The Wolverines made history by becoming the first school ever to place three upperclassmen in the lottery. Morez Johnson Jr. landed with Dallas at No. 9, Yaxel Lendeborg went to Golden State at No. 11, and Aday Mara was selected by Oklahoma City with the 12th pick, capping a remarkable draft night for the reigning college powerhouse.

Elsewhere, the defending champion New York Knicks took a different approach. Rather than adding a first-round rookie, New York maneuvered out of the opening round entirely. The organization focused on future flexibility, collecting pick swaps involving the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns as part of a strategy centered on maintaining long-term roster options.

The two-night format also brought added intrigue to the start of the second round. Once the first round concluded, attention immediately shifted to the coveted No. 31 selection. Teams jockeyed for position before the Houston Rockets ultimately moved up through a deal with the Knicks to select Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton, giving Day 2 an immediate headline moment.

From franchise cornerstones to championship program success stories, the 2026 NBA Draft offered no shortage of storylines. For Washington, though, the night belonged to Dybantsa, whose journey as the top pick in the class has officially begun.