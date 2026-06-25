Benny The Butcher has added another chapter to one of hip-hop’s most celebrated series with the release of The Plugs I Met 2.5, now available on all streaming platforms.

The six-track EP serves as a bridge between installments of the acclaimed Plugs I Met series and arrives ahead of a special anniversary release that combines The Plugs I Met and The Plugs I Met 2 into a single collection. The anniversary edition is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

On The Plugs I Met 2.5, Benny is joined by an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Raekwon, 38 Spesh, Detroit rapper Bruiser Wolf, and Black Soprano Family members ElCamino and Fuego Base. Production comes from familiar contributors to the series, including Harry Fraud, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and the late DJ Shay.

The project arrives as The Plugs I Met recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, while The Plugs I Met 2 marked its fifth. Both releases have earned widespread acclaim and remain fan favorites within Benny’s catalog.

Alongside the EP, Benny also released a new visual for “Can’t Be Much,” giving fans another look into the latest chapter of the series.