Fanatics Sportsbook has partnered with IC360 and Signify Group to launch the Bad Actor Program, a new initiative to combat online abuse, harassment, and threats targeting athletes, coaches, and sports officials.

Beginning with the start of the football season, the program will combine IC360’s ProhiBet Bad Actor platform with Signify Group’s Threat Matrix service to monitor public social media activity across platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. The system will identify individuals who engage in abusive or threatening behavior toward sports figures and allow participating sportsbooks to take action against those users.

As the first legal sports betting operator to join the initiative, Fanatics Sportsbook announced it will suspend or permanently terminate accounts found to have engaged in abusive, threatening, defamatory, or harassing conduct toward athletes, coaches, or officials.

The program also enables intelligence sharing among sportsbooks, sports leagues, and teams, helping stakeholders identify threats and implement protective measures when athletes become targets of online abuse.

“This groundbreaking program will hold bettors accountable for threats made against players, coaches, and officials,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

Scott Sadin, Co-CEO of IC360, said threats and harassment are increasing at an alarming rate and can undermine the integrity of sports betting. Jonathan Hirshler, CEO of Signify Group, added that the initiative sends a clear message that threatening athletes online is unacceptable.

The Bad Actor Program is designed to serve as both a deterrent and enforcement mechanism while promoting a safer environment for athletes and coaches across sports.