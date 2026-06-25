‘GTA VI’ Preorders Open as Rockstar Reveals New Look at Leonida and Special Edition Bonuses

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI just became a little more real. Rockstar Games has officially opened preorders for the highly anticipated title while dropping a fresh batch of screenshots and new details about the different versions players can pick up ahead of launch.

Pre-Order Grand Theft Auto VI now and get one month of GTA+. Coming to XBOX Series X|S November 19, 2026: https://t.co/cL6a0cFHsT pic.twitter.com/rgFmMyhPvL — XBOX (@XBOX) June 25, 2026

Set to arrive on November 19, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA VI is shaping up to be the biggest world the franchise has ever delivered. The story unfolds across the sprawling state of Leonida, bringing players back to a reimagined Vice City while expanding far beyond its famous neon-soaked streets.

Fans looking to jump in at launch can grab the standard edition for $79.99. For those wanting a little extra, the Ultimate Edition carries a $99.99 price tag and comes loaded with exclusive in-game content. That package includes special vehicles, weapons, outfits, tattoos, and access to unique businesses and locations, including a donk car modification garage and a tattoo parlor.

GTA 6 pre-orders just went live in the US and Canada on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. pic.twitter.com/RatS42xs4F — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 25, 2026

Rockstar is also rewarding early buyers with the Vintage Vice City Pack, which will be available to anyone who preorders before November 20. Digital players will get a head start as pre-loading begins on November 12, allowing fans to have the massive title ready to go the moment it unlocks.

The preorder rollout has also sparked discussion throughout the gaming community. While physical editions will still be sold at retail, the boxes will contain download codes rather than game discs. The decision has drawn criticism from preservation advocates and collectors who prefer physical media ownership. The move has generated enough backlash that at least one retailer has reportedly decided not to carry the game’s physical release format.

Even with that debate continuing online, excitement surrounding GTA VI remains enormous. The newly released screenshots offer another glimpse into Rockstar’s ambitious vision for Leonida, showcasing detailed environments, bustling city life, and the visual leap fans have been expecting since the game’s announcement.

With launch day now less than five months away, the next chapter of Grand Theft Auto is officially entering the home stretch, and anticipation across the gaming world continues to build.