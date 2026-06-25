Hip Hop’s first billionaire is giving fans an unprecedented look into the mind behind one of the greatest careers in music history.

Jay-Z is set to headline Jay-Z in 8, an eight-part HBO documentary series directed by legendary producer Rick Rubin. Slated to premiere this fall, the series will feature in-depth conversations between the longtime collaborators as they explore Jay-Z’s music, creative process, life experiences, and the stories behind some of his most iconic lyrics.

The pairing is fitting. Rubin and Jay-Z have shared a creative relationship for more than two decades, most notably collaborating on the Grammy-winning classic “99 Problems” from 2003’s The Black Album.

Produced by Tetragrammaton, the series will be executive produced by Shawn Carter, Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Rick Rubin. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde also serve as producers.

The documentary arrives during a milestone period in Jay-Z’s legendary career. Fresh off the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut Reasonable Doubt, the Brooklyn icon is also preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, two albums that helped redefine East Coast Hip Hop and cement his place among the genre’s all-time greats.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z made a triumphant return to the stage as the headliner of Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic, treating fans to a career-spanning performance alongside guests including Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Bilal, Jazmine Sullivan, and Young Gunz.

The celebrations continue next month when Hov takes over Yankee Stadium for a three-night residency. The July 10 performance will honor Reasonable Doubt, followed by a celebration of The Blueprint on July 11. The weekend concludes July 12 with a career retrospective featuring many of the biggest records from his expansive catalog.

Jay-Z will also take his “Jay-Z 30” celebration overseas and back to the West Coast with special performances scheduled for Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23.

From Marcy Projects to global mogul, Jay-Z’s story has become one of Hip Hop’s defining success stories. With Jay-Z in 8, fans will have the opportunity to hear that journey directly from the man who lived it.