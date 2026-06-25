Roc Nation has unveiled JAŸ-Z30, a year-long celebration commemorating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark debut album from JAY-Z.

Beginning June 25, the initiative transforms New York City into a living tribute to JAY-Z’s legacy through immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, cultural activations, and community events. The celebration leads up to anniversary concerts at Yankee Stadium on July 10–12, a Paris performance on September 10, and a Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium on October 23.

A central feature of the celebration is an immersive takeover of the historic Bowery Station in Manhattan. The decommissioned station will be transformed into a multimedia archive of JAY-Z’s early career, featuring memorabilia, archival footage, music video screenings, exclusive merchandise, and an interactive listening experience centered on Reasonable Doubt.

In Brooklyn, JAŸ-Z30 partners with Apple Music to create a cultural and retail experience at Smack Mellon in DUMBO. The activation includes large-scale installations inspired by iconic photographs from the late 1990s, exclusive music releases, DJ sets, and commemorative merchandise.

Additional citywide tributes include custom JAŸ-Z30 subway maps, commemorative library cards through the Brooklyn Public Library, and custom wraps of New York City’s J and Z subway lines in partnership with Spotify.

Fans can also explore Jayz30.com, a dedicated archive featuring news, rare footage, historical documents, and an interactive map tracing the locations that helped shape JAY-Z’s rise from Brooklyn storyteller to global cultural icon.

Event Information Below:

Manhattan Pop-Up

Bowery Station (10 Kenmare New York, NY 10012)

June 25–26, 2026

11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Pop-Up

Smack Mellon (92 Plymouth Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)

June 25–July 5, 2026

11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Public Library Library Cards

Available beginning June 25, 2026

Central Library & Marcy Branch

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