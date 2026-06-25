Ole Miss standout and All-American running back Kewan Lacy has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Q-Collar, becoming the latest athlete to promote brain health and safety in sports.
Developed by Q30 Innovations, Q-Collar is the first and only FDA-cleared sports equipment designed to help protect the brain from the effects of repetitive head impacts. Lacy will wear the device throughout the 2026 football season during practices and games while also serving as a brand ambassador.
The neck-worn device applies light pressure to help limit brain movement during football-related head movements. According to Q-Collar, the technology is supported by more than a decade of research and 25 peer-reviewed studies.
“Football is a physical game, and I know that taking care of my brain is just as important as training my body,” said Lacy. “My mom first pointed out other players wearing Q-Collar, and once we looked into it, the benefits of added protection became clear.”
Lacy’s mother, Kendra McGrew, played a key role in introducing the product to her son after noticing other athletes using the device.
“Kewan is a dynamic force on the field, and we’re thrilled to have him join our mission to help athletes across all sports play smarter and safer,” said Tom Hoey, CEO and Co-Founder of Q30 Innovations.
A Dallas-area native, Kewan Lacy emerged as one of college football’s top players during the 2025 season, rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns while earning All-American honors.
Lacy joins a growing roster of Q30 football ambassadors that includes Sauce Gardner, Dalton Kincaid, Byron Murphy Jr., and Tony Pollard.