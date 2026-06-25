The latest Love Island USA Season 8 betting market analysis reveals a major shift in the villa, with Aniya experiencing one of the most dramatic changes in winning odds following recent relationship shakeups.

According to Vegas Insider’s analysis of Kalshi market data, Aniya and KC were once among the strongest contenders to win the season. However, their chances have fallen to just 4.46%, signaling a sharp decline in traders’ confidence.

The market now slightly favors Aniya’s new pairing with Carl, which carries a 5.66% chance of winning. Despite that improvement, traders remain skeptical about the duo’s future, as Carl currently holds a 54% probability of being eliminated during Week 3.

Meanwhile, Trinity and Bryce have emerged as the runaway favorites. After opening with just a 2% chance following the season premiere, the pair now commands a dominant 65% probability of winning the competition.

The current top five projected winning couples are Trinity and Bryce (65%), Melanie and Sincere (10%), Kayda and Zach (9.78%), Aniya and Carl (5.66%), and Aniya and KC (4.46%).

Week 3 elimination projections place Corey at the highest risk with a 71% chance of leaving the villa, followed by Carl at 54% and Tierra at 43%.

Among the original islanders, Aniya faces the greatest elimination risk at 11%, while Kenzie follows at 7.54%, highlighting just how quickly fortunes can change in the villa.