New music technology startup Lutely has officially launched, aiming to help artists release music faster, earn more revenue, and build stronger connections with their audiences.
Founded by record label owner and entrepreneur Kyle Jekielek alongside former Google Director of Product Management Jonathan Rochelle, the platform offers a direct-to-consumer solution that allows artists and labels to sell directly to fans while keeping 100% of their earnings.
Rochelle, widely recognized for co-inventing the spreadsheet application Google Sheets with Farzad Khosrowshahi, joins the company as Chief Product Officer. Jekielek will serve as Chief Executive Officer, while Jon Jekielek takes on the role of Executive Vice President and Nick Schaubeck becomes Chief Technology Officer.
Lutely streamlines the music release process by automatically generating assets from a single upload. Features include CleanCut, which detects explicit language and creates customizable clean versions for radio, sync licensing, and brand partnership opportunities. The platform also automates lyric transcription, stems, cover art, lyric videos, audio mastering, Spotify Canvas assets, and Apple Motion Artwork.
Rochelle added that advancements in technology and AI can help reduce the growing burden of creating and managing audio and video assets, providing artists and labels with tools designed to support revenue growth.
Early adopters of the platform include NEMS, Deante Hitchcock, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Dave East, V Don, and ElCamino.