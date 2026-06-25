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Lutely Launches to Help Artists Monetize Music and Automate Release Workflows

June 25, 2026
Shawn Grant
Lutely Launches to Help Artists Monetize Music and Automate Release Workflows
Left To Right: Kyle Jekielek, Jonathan Rochelle
Photo Credit: Carol Lynaugh

New music technology startup Lutely has officially launched, aiming to help artists release music faster, earn more revenue, and build stronger connections with their audiences.

Founded by record label owner and entrepreneur Kyle Jekielek alongside former Google Director of Product Management Jonathan Rochelle, the platform offers a direct-to-consumer solution that allows artists and labels to sell directly to fans while keeping 100% of their earnings.

Rochelle, widely recognized for co-inventing the spreadsheet application Google Sheets with Farzad Khosrowshahi, joins the company as Chief Product Officer. Jekielek will serve as Chief Executive Officer, while Jon Jekielek takes on the role of Executive Vice President and Nick Schaubeck becomes Chief Technology Officer.

Lutely streamlines the music release process by automatically generating assets from a single upload. Features include CleanCut, which detects explicit language and creates customizable clean versions for radio, sync licensing, and brand partnership opportunities. The platform also automates lyric transcription, stems, cover art, lyric videos, audio mastering, Spotify Canvas assets, and Apple Motion Artwork.

“All the assets that artists and labels have to deliver to get their music ready for streaming platforms is backbreaking, especially considering the pathetic economics. Lutely automates all the busy work that comes along with releasing music and lets artists keep 100% of their sales.”

Kyle Jekielek

“From my perspective having created productivity apps, and then going deeper into music creation, it was obvious that artists and labels had an opportunity to leverage technology, including AI, to ease the burden they have creating and managing audio and video assets. That burden keeps growing, with social media and new distribution opportunities, and we wanted to provide one solution, Lutely, which has the tools they need to help them grow their revenue.”

Jonathan “JR” Rochelle

Rochelle added that advancements in technology and AI can help reduce the growing burden of creating and managing audio and video assets, providing artists and labels with tools designed to support revenue growth.

Early adopters of the platform include NEMS, Deante Hitchcock, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Dave East, V Don, and ElCamino.

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