Former First Lady Michelle Obama and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Tems surprised a group of young women participating in a songwriting workshop at the Obama Presidential Center’s Media Suite on June 16 as part of the Center’s opening week celebrations.

The workshop welcomed 15 high school-aged girls from After School Matters programs and organizations within The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance Network. Led by teaching artist Me’Chelle Robinson, known professionally as Darkhoneeey, the session introduced participants to songwriting as a tool for storytelling, creative expression, collaboration, and self-discovery.

Working in small groups, the students created original songs and poems inspired by their personal experiences. The workshop emphasized confidence, clarity, conviction, and connection while encouraging participants to explore their creative voices.

Tems surprises the Girls Opportunity Alliance during a workshop in the Media Suite at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 16, 2026. Mrs. Obama surprises the Girls Opportunity Alliance during a workshop in the Media Suite at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 16, 2026. Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins Tems and the Girls Opportunity Alliance for a workshop in the Media Suite at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 16, 2026. Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins Tems and the Girls Opportunity Alliance for a workshop in the Media Suite at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 16, 2026. Mrs. Obama joins Tems and the Girls Opportunity Alliance for a group photo in the Media Suite at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 16, 2026.

Before the students presented their work, Tems made a surprise appearance and shared advice drawn from her journey as a self-taught artist from Lagos. She also highlighted her Leading Vibe Initiative, which supports young women pursuing careers in music through mentorship, workshops, and industry access. Tems encouraged participants to trust their voices and see themselves as future leaders in the creative industry.

Following the presentations, Michelle Obama joined the group, listening to the students’ original pieces and encouraging them to continue using their talents and creativity to help shape the future.

The event showcased the Obama Presidential Center’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people to develop their talents, discover their voices, and build leadership skills. Mrs. Obama and Tems concluded the experience by joining the participants for a group photo in the Media Suite.