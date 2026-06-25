2K has announced that NBA 2K26 Season 8 will launch on June 26, bringing a new wave of content and rewards inspired by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

With the NBA offseason underway and the WNBA season approaching All-Star Weekend, Season 8 introduces fresh challenges across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W, and The Park.

In MyCAREER, players can unlock rewards including the One Wheel Vehicle at Level 18, the ‘Hugo’ mascot from the Charlotte Hornets at Level 19, Green “Bloodline” Eyes at Level 33, an Animated Light Show Onesie at Level 39, and a +1 Cap Breaker at Level 40.

The Park also welcomes the return of Old Town, a remastered version of the iconic courts first featured in NBA 2K15, offering players a nostalgic streetball experience.

MyTEAM rewards include a G.O.A.T. card for Candace Parker at Level 1, a Dark Matter Coach Card featuring Becky Hammon at Level 28, a G.O.A.T. card for Chris Paul at Level 35, and a G.O.A.T. Paolo Banchero card at Level 40.

Meanwhile, The W offers rewards tied to the ongoing WNBA season, including jerseys for Caitlin Clark and Jackie Young, along with additional cosmetics and virtual currency.

Players can also access exclusive premium content through the Season 8 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, featuring bonus rewards, cosmetics, mascots, and player cards throughout the 40-level progression system.