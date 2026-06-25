Obama Brings Hoops Stories, Life Lessons, Trump Jabs to ‘All the Smoke’ Podcast

Basketball, leadership, history, and a few memorable one-liners all found a place in former President Barack Obama’s latest appearance on All the Smoke.

Recorded at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center in Chicago shortly after its June 19 grand opening, the conversation gave listeners a look at the former president’s lifelong connection to the game while also touching on the challenges facing the country today. The setting was fitting, as the center itself was created to celebrate community engagement, education, and inspiration on Chicago’s South Side.

Obama on Trump:



If this whoever you were talking about was in front of me — which has happened a couple times — he don't talk like that because he knows better.



Source: ALL THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/o4TYdZUEdT — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 24, 2026

During the wide-ranging discussion, Obama reflected on the pickup basketball games that became a staple of his years in the White House. The stories brought a lighter energy to the episode, offering a glimpse into how competition, teamwork, and camaraderie remained part of his routine even while carrying the responsibilities of the presidency.

It was great catching up with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center. We spoke about the game we love, what it means to open the Center in Chicago, and why understanding our history is so important for navigating the world today. We had a… pic.twitter.com/QdxpCYoohg — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2026

The conversation eventually shifted beyond the court and into broader discussions about leadership and perspective. Obama spoke about the importance of staying focused on the responsibilities directly in front of you, rather than becoming consumed by distractions or political rivalries. One of the most talked-about moments came when he joked about having “a suite rent-free” in Donald Trump’s head, a remark that quickly generated attention among listeners.

Throughout the episode, Obama emphasized resilience, cooperation, and the value of learning from history. His reflections centered on the belief that effective leadership requires attention to the challenges people face every day, along with a willingness to bring people together during difficult moments.

Listeners responded positively to the discussion, with many praising the measured tone of the conversation and the way Obama connected lessons from sports to larger themes of public service and personal growth. The blend of basketball memories and reflections on leadership resonated with audiences who have long viewed sports as a vehicle for teaching life lessons beyond the scoreboard.

For the Obama Presidential Center, the appearance also served as another introduction to the mission behind the new campus. The project aims to create opportunities for future generations while celebrating the history and culture of Chicago’s South Side.

By the end of the episode, the message was clear: whether on a basketball court, in the White House, or in the community, success is often built on teamwork, preparation, and a commitment to something larger than yourself.