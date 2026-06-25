Grammy Award-winning lyricist and one of Hip Hop’s most respected voices, Rapsody is ushering in a new era with the release of the official music video for her latest single, “God Gotta Afro,” featuring South Africa’s acclaimed Karabo Ya Morena Choir.

Serving as the first visual offering from her forthcoming fifth studio album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, the video expands upon the song’s themes of spiritual freedom, self-love, and cultural affirmation while delivering a striking celebration of Black identity and heritage.

Directed with a vibrant and purposeful artistic vision, the visual transforms the song’s message into a cinematic experience. Through powerful imagery and symbolic storytelling, Rapsody challenges traditional perceptions of divinity while encouraging viewers to recognize the beauty, strength, and sacredness reflected within themselves and their communities.

“The video for ‘God Gotta Afro’ is joy and celebration in motion,” Rapsody said. “It’s the exchange of pride, energy, and love for culture and community in color. In living color. So you never forget Black is beautiful and larger than life.”

Released last week, the single immediately resonated with listeners for its uplifting message and global perspective. The collaboration with the Karabo Ya Morena Choir of Soweto bridges continents and generations, blending Hip Hop, spirituality, and African musical traditions into a powerful statement of unity and cultural pride.

The track also serves as an introduction to God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, a project crafted alongside longtime collaborator and producer Mr. Porter. The upcoming album is expected to continue Rapsody’s tradition of thoughtful storytelling while exploring themes of identity, beauty, empowerment, and self-discovery.

Over the past decade, Rapsody has established herself as one of music’s most important and consistent voices through critically acclaimed projects such as The Idea of Beautiful, Laila’s Wisdom, Eve, and Please Don’t Cry. Her commitment to substance, lyricism, and innovation has earned her multiple Grammy nominations and victories while solidifying her reputation as one of Hip Hop’s premier storytellers.

With the release of “God Gotta Afro,” Rapsody isn’t simply unveiling a new video—she’s offering audiences a deeper glimpse into the vision, purpose, and artistic evolution that will define the next chapter of her already remarkable career.