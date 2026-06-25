Rep. Ted Lieu Presses White House Surrounding Trump’s Rumored Experimental Drug Access

Questions surrounding an experimental obesity treatment and a mysterious high-profile patient made their way into the political spotlight this week after Representative Ted Lieu publicly challenged the White House to provide more clarity about President Donald Trump’s health.

BREAKING: Rep. Ted Lieu is publicly calling on the White House to answer growing questions surrounding reports that an unidentified 79-year-old man received exclusive access to a powerful experimental drug through the FDA’s compassionate use program.



“The White House needs to… pic.twitter.com/bEBtMqpV3Z — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 24, 2026

The discussion stems from reports that, in April, National Institutes of Health clinician Ranganath Muniyappa sought compassionate use approval for retatrutide, an experimental obesity medication from Eli Lilly that is currently in Phase 3 trials. The request reportedly involved a single patient suffering from severe obesity, sleep apnea, and pulmonary hypertension, a condition that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

Because the patient was described as a prominent 79-year-old individual, speculation quickly spread online about whether the recipient could have been Trump, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday. The White House has denied any connection, and Trump’s most recent physical examination, released in May, described the president as being in excellent health.

Still, the questions persisted.

During a House Democratic leadership press conference on June 24, Lieu pushed the issue into public view after Trump missed a planned appearance at the Capitol in favor of signing a bipartisan housing bill. The California congressman referenced reporting about the unusual approval and raised questions about whether the president had received special access to the drug.

Lieu argued that the FDA’s compassionate use pathway is generally reserved for patients facing serious medical conditions and suggested the public deserves greater transparency. He also pointed to what he characterized as concerning public appearances by Trump, citing observations that included hand swelling, arm weakness, and moments where he appeared unable to remain awake during recent White House meetings.

The underlying report has drawn attention from medical experts as well. Some have noted that granting compassionate use access to retatrutide would be uncommon given the existence of approved obesity treatments already available on the market, including semaglutide-based medications.

For now, the identity of the patient remains undisclosed, leaving the story fueled largely by unanswered questions. The White House continues to reject suggestions that Trump was involved, while the unusual circumstances surrounding the request have kept the speculation alive.

Until additional information emerges, the mystery surrounding who received access to the experimental drug remains exactly that: a mystery.