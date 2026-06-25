Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are marking Kith’s 15th anniversary with the launch of the all-new New Balance 2011, the first original silhouette created as part of their longtime partnership.
The 2011 represents the culmination of a 15-year collaboration between Ronnie Fieg and New Balance. After working together on more than 30 silhouettes, this is the first original New Balance model designed by Fieg. Developed over the past two years alongside New Balance designer Sam Pearce, the sneaker blends a newly created upper with ABZORB tooling from the original New Balance 2002. Its name pays tribute to 2011, the year Kith was founded.
The silhouette debuts in four colorways—Bark, Redwood, Leaf, and Sakura—each reflecting the evolution of the Kith and New Balance relationship. The accompanying packaging features watercolor artwork illustrating Kith’s growth from a seed into a flourishing tree.
Bark and Redwood utilize premium boot leather and tonal canvas underlays, while Leaf and Sakura feature color-blocked designs with micro-pinched underlays and pigskin suede panels. Each pair includes custom footbeds and three additional lace options.
The launch also coincides with the opening of New Balance at Kith, a collaborative retail concept located inside the Kith West Hollywood flagship. The store will feature New Balance apparel, exclusive collaborations, Japanese menswear, and more than 200 footwear styles.
The collection launches exclusively in-store at New Balance at Kith on June 26 before a global release on June 29. The Bark and Redwood colorways will remain exclusive to the West Hollywood location, while the Leaf and Sakura editions will be available at Kith stores and online worldwide.